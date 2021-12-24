OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 289,938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 61,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.