Oikos (OKS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,971.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $743,638.30 and $5,971.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

