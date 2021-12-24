Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

