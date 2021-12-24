Omni Price Reaches $3.43 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Omni has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.43 or 0.00006749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,302 coins and its circulating supply is 562,986 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

