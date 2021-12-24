Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Adam Hill Acquires 5,669 Shares

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) insider Adam Hill bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.92 ($12,582.80).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Adam Hill bought 5,988 shares of Oncimmune stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.96 ($13,211.73).

Shares of LON ONC opened at GBX 170 ($2.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.51 million and a PE ratio of -23.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.39. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 261.63 ($3.46).

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

