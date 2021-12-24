Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $2.69. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 280,358 shares changing hands.

ONTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $59.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.