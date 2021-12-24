Ontology Gas 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.22 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $220.30 million and $7.22 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006957 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,951,357 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

