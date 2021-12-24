OpenOcean Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $45.47 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

