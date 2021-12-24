Opium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,819.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Opium has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $89,819.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

