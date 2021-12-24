Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,837,455 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oragenics during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 212.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.