Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.51. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,837,455 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.10.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
