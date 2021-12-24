Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

