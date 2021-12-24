Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.59 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $344.39 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

