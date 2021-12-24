Orient Walt (HTDF) 1-Day Volume Hits $49,158.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $49,158.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

