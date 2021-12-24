Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and $2.36 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars.

