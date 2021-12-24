Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

