Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $56,893.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00131539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

