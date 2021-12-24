O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Down 2%

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) shares dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 8,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.