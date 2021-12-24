O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 34,162 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.