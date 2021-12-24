Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and approximately $118,787.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.61 or 0.07946013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00317350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.61 or 0.00889620 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.56 or 0.00401184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00255809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,436,601 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.