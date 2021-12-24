Oxygen (OXY) One Day Volume Tops $572,047.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $70.26 million and approximately $572,047.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,546,547 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

