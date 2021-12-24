Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $23.07. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,910,000.

