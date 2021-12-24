PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells £111,497.70 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.34), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($147,308.36).

Shares of LON PAGE opened at GBX 636.53 ($8.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. PageGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 432.20 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($9.13). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 654.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 626.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 730 ($9.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.05) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.25) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 641.67 ($8.48).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

