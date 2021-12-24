Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $438,987.00

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $669,495.77 and $438,987.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002576 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006957 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

