Paparazzi Market Capitalization Tops $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007193 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

