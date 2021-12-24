ParkinGo Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $466.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,804.54 or 1.00019576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.75 or 0.01385475 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003736 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

