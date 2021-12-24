Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.95 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47). 1,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.42.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

