Parthenon LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,380 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 12.6% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,040 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

