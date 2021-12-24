Particl (PART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,183.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003975 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004130 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.51 or 0.00441016 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,788,140 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

