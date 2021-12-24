Paychex, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Paychex stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

