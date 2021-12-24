PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) versus ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.29 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -24.10 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.82 $1.23 million ($0.11) -278.36

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

