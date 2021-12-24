PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $140.04 million and approximately $439,002.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007035 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,489,549,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,242,055 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

