Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In related news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 182,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

