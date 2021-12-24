pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. pEOS has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $11,785.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.90 or 0.07958730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.86 or 0.99821321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007340 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

