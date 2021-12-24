Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

PEB stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $769,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

