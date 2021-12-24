Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Associated Banc worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after buying an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

