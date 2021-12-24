Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.18. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 6,226 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 135.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

