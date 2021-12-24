Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.63

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.18. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 6,226 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of 135.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
Recommended Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.