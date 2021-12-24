Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,830.74

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,830.74 ($37.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,848 ($37.63). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,827 ($37.35), with a volume of 221,769 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.64) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.13) to GBX 3,410 ($45.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($45.45) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.64) to GBX 2,500 ($33.03) in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,264.40 ($43.13).

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,735.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,830.74. The stock has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($36.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,109.06).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

