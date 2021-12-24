Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $102.76 million and $11.26 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.