PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PhenixFIN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $41.20 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $103.70 million, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.