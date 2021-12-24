Phore Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $2,590.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004412 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00025902 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.35 or 0.00459672 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,752,558 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.