Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $777,441.82 and $83,781.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

