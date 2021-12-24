PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.08

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as low as $16.53. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 524,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 47.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 52.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 659,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

