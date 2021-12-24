Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0015

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $661,596.57 and approximately $4,749.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00291615 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,694,499 coins and its circulating supply is 433,434,063 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

