Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $125,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

