Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $414,656.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $256.56 million and $414,656.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00326384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00138771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00089741 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003996 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,086,521 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

