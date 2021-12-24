PlayDapp Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $400.72 million and $184.30 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006993 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

