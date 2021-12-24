Playkey Price Reaches $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $444,581.17 and approximately $113,745.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

