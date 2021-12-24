Plian (PI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,917.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Plian has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $106,917.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Plian has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 843,003,932 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

