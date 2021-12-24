Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.50

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.50 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 170.06 ($2.25). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.27), with a volume of 405,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £469.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

