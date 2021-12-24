Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $831.81

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 831.81 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 761 ($10.05). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.41), with a volume of 124,354 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.74) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.74) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £789.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 794.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 831.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($152,794.29).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

